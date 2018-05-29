CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some developers are hoping to have a whiskey distillery in production in West Virginia by this fall.

A conditional use permit has been approved for The Bullock Distillery in Charleston. Tighe and John Bullock are planning to open the facility in one of the former Staats Hospital buildings.

Chief Operating Officer Tighe Bullock told The Charleston Gazette-Mail the company plans to move slowly, starting with a quality West Virginia whiskey. Bullock said they would like to use locally sourced ingredients, including West Virginia corn and spring water.

Another permit to open a micro-distillery was approved in March for Charleston. Bullock said if that distillery begins operating, they would like to have a whiskey tour similar to Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail.

