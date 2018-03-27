PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who’s had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down.
An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a “critical role” in educating the public and sparking “meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.”
Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.
The since-removed tweet read: “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who’s tran.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home market heats up yet again, leading the country for 17th straight month
- New Seattle-Dublin route is part of ambitious U.S. expansion by Aer Lingus
- Bellevue software maker Smartsheet to go public, files for $100 million IPO
- Starbucks opens in a U.S. national park for first time — and not everyone's thrilled VIEW
- No rescue by Congress for $75M fishing boat in Anacortes that can’t fish in U.S. waters