Having taken the hit — and there is always another one coming, because even long bull markets don’t forever eliminate the market’s punching power — it’s time to re-evaluate your plan.

If you are an investor, the market just punched you in the mouth.

Whether you are investing according to a detailed financial program prepared with an adviser, following a do-it-yourself road map for your financial future or simply setting aside money hoping to amass buckets of retirement and college-savings dollars, you had an idea of where you were going.

The two recent 1,000-point drops, heightened volatility, scary headlines and declining account balances were not in your plans. They hit you like a hard shot to the face.

So while you’re an investor and not a boxer, you now understand what Mike Tyson was talking about when he said that “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

But the market’s swing at you was far from a knockout punch, and it was also far from the worst punishment that the stock market can dish out.

What you keep hearing from experts is the worthless advice of “It’s not a time to panic,” as if there would be a good time for frenzy and terror.

Staying the course is the logical path, but the truth is that investors have to put up their dukes, take the hit and see if they can still execute their plan. Sticking around now is not savvy investing if you are just going to be more traumatized by the next decline, potentially bailing out with even worse timing.

The good news here is that the process of testing how well you are grounded and whether you can continue with the plan you had is simple, involving just one question:

“What has changed?”

If the market’s body blow has you feeling different, one of three things has changed: the market, the investment(s) you are considering selling (or buying), or you.

A quick evaluation of each possibility will tell you whether it’s important to stick to the plan or to make changes before the market pops you again.

• The market: There is little denying that the market has changed over the last few weeks, but the increased volatility has only dropped it to levels where it was roughly a month ago, to a point when few people were questioning the continued virility of the bull run.

Heightened volatility hasn’t bothered anyone on bounce-back days because no one ever feels like the market is working too hard in their favor.

But even people suggesting that the recent drops have been creating a buying opportunity most likely are missing the point. While they may be right on certain individual stocks, they might be wrong if they weren’t buying in January thinking at that time that valuations were too high.

The market is always changing, working its way through some cycle, however short or long. Dealing with market changes — the potential for the market to run or to falter — is a big reason why you make financial plans.

While the return of volatility is scary, it already was factored into most financial plans. Thus, if all that has changed are current market conditions, you were prepared.

In short, you knew you were getting in the ring. You shouldn’t be surprised when you get punched in the face, but neither should you give up if you have prepared properly for the fight.

• The investments: Sentiment about investments has changed, but investments themselves are mostly unchanged, other than by the share price.

If earnings and fundamentals are unchanged by the last two weeks of action on the market, there isn’t a reason to break away from your plan. If valuations haven’t gotten to a sweet spot, then the “dip” isn’t yet a buying opportunity.

That said, there is reason to revisit your plans and make sure you stuck with them properly before. If, for example, you intended to make domestic stocks a certain percentage of your portfolio but didn’t rebalance holdings to stay at that level, the market’s moves over the last few years — especially with the big push up in January — might have moved your portfolio to where it was off-kilter.

While the setback may have fixed the problem, it makes sense to see where things stand. If your plan, for example, was to have 50 percent of your assets in domestic stocks and 25 percent in foreign stocks and the remainder in bond funds, there’s nothing wrong with making moves that put you back on the plan. That’s not panic selling, that’s planned selling, and it hopefully comes with the lesson that you should rejigger your portfolio back to planned levels any time it gets off-program by 5 percent in any direction.

• You: You’re a few weeks older and maybe more stressed than a few weeks ago, but your time horizon has not markedly changed in the last month. Neither has your risk tolerance, unless you are one of those people who says “I have no problem with risk” but finishes that sentence with “so long as I am not losing any money.”

It is possible that your plans were made when you were younger, and that a decade or more later you should be tweaking asset allocations and building your portfolio for a smoother ride. But that change in you is relative to your plan, rather than a change caused by the current market.

Said Bill Smead of Smead Capital: “You shouldn’t be investing in anything that you couldn’t live with through a 30 percent decline in the [Standard & Poor’s] 500. But I would have said that a week ago or a month ago or pretty much at any time. The only thing about right now is that a 30 percent drop in the S&P feels more possible; even so, if you have planned for it, you should be OK with it if it happens.”