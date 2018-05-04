SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Construction crews starting this month plan to replace a decades-old natural gas pipeline in the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge .

The refuge’s manager Pamela Repp tells The Saginaw News that Consumers Energy will uproot nearly 300 trees along the utility’s right of way through the forest. Repp says Consumers Energy plans to replant some of the lost foliage with trees, flowers and grasses.

Repp says about 200 of the uprooted trees will be transplanted upstream, along the Shiawassee River banks in the city of Corunna.

The pipeline installation is part of a $610 million project to replace 78 miles (125 kilometers) of aging natural gas pipeline across Saginaw, Genesee and Oakland counties. Consumers Energy says the replacement is part of ongoing efforts provide safe and reliable service.

___

Information from: The Saginaw News, http://www.mlive.com/saginaw