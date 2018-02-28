MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Pilots for Spirit Airlines have ratified a five-year contract that will raise pay rates by an average 43 percent.
The airline and the Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday that 70 percent of pilots who voted favored the agreement.
The union says the contract also includes double-digit contributions to pilots’ retirement plans and job-protection provisions.
CEO Robert Fornaro says the contract will improve efficiency and reliability.
Most Read Business Stories
- Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in 1970s, AP says
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind
- The Amazon HQ2 search mystery has been solved! Or has it?
- Woman sues Delta, says airline responded badly when she was groped on flight from Seattle
- Starbucks wants people to linger over a cocktail at Reserve stores
The low-cost carrier has clashed with its pilots at times. Last year Spirit said it lost $45 million when 850 flights were canceled because of what it called an illegal work slowdown. A federal judge ordered pilots back to work after cancellations sparked a passenger melee at a Florida airport.
Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. rose $1.09, or 2.8 percent, to close at $39.84.