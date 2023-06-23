I remember standing under a broiling sun in Charlotte, N.C., in the late 1990s as city leaders dedicated a farmers market on a concrete slab downtown (or “Uptown,” in Charlotte-speak).

It was little more than a dozen tables, a lucky few under tents; they were nevertheless proclaimed to be the beginning of Charlotte’s version of “Pike’s Market” in Seattle.

But I had been to Pike Place Market and was not taken in by the boosters’ aspirations. Although the Uptown Farmers Market was revived in 2020 and operates in a parking lot on Saturdays, it never became “Pike’s Market” or even Cincinnati’s Findlay Market (going back to 1852). Such cherished institutions require decades of hard work, commitment, civic stewards and good luck.

In Seattle, we’re marking a set of anniversaries regarding Pike Place Market.

This past year was the 115th anniversary of the founding of the Market, championed by Progressive Republican City Councilmember Thomas Revelle and, according to the HistoryLink site, “backed by thundering editorials in The Seattle Times.” It opened in 1907, named after pioneer John Pike.

And this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Pike Place Market Preservation & Development Authority, a key piece of saving this national treasure from the wrecking ball and managing it today.

It was, as the Duke of Wellington said of defeating Napoleon at Waterloo, “the nearest run thing you ever saw in your life.”

This was the era when America’s cities were suffering from the twin blows of entire neighborhoods wiped out by interstate highways and other freeways, as well as federally funded urban renewal. Both often fell on poor and marginalized areas.

A national historic preservation movement was only getting started, first galvanized in New York City by the demolition of majestic Pennsylvania Station in favor of an underground train depot with ugly Madison Square Garden at street level.

On the left coast, urban renewal came for the Market, with a plan to demolish it for high-rise apartments, commercial buildings and a hotel. The Pike Plaza Redevelopment Project was part of the city’s first application for urban renewal funds in 1964.

But some fought back, including City Councilmember Wing Luke, attorney Robert Ashley, architect Victor Steinbrueck and Allied Arts. They organized a public effort, the Friends of the Market, to save Pike Place Market. In 1971, voters approved an initiative that created a historic district around the market, saving it from demolition.

Efforts to shrink the historic district continued but failed. So, 50 years ago, the Pike Place Market Preservation & Development Authority was created to buy and manage public buildings there.

A nonprofit Pike Place Market Foundation was later established to provide funding for a food bank, day care, a clinic, as well as housing and services for older adults and low-income residents there.

Pike Place Market was finally saved. This wasn’t the first effort to demolish the Market.

According to HistoryLink, in the 1920s, “the city council proposed relocating farmers’ stalls to a new, underground complex at Westlake. In 1921, farmer Willard Soames formed the Associated Farmers of the Pike Place Market to oppose relocation. This group won by a single vote on the city council.”

Dentist Edwin “Doc” Brown called the Market a “narrow cow path,” proposing a giant new Market building with a civic auditorium and radio station. Not for the first time, the public shot it down and Brown lost the mayor’s race in 1926 to Bertha Landes, the first woman mayor of a major American city.

The Market barely avoided destruction again in 1950, when engineer Harlan Edwards proposed demolishing it for an enormous parking garage. And the Market was sealed off from the waterfront in 1953 by the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

The viaduct is gone, but the Market remains — surviving not only multiple attempts at demolition but the 1918 Spanish flu, Great Depression and COVID-19.

Pike Place Market is my market, located four blocks from my condo. Although it’s one of the most popular tourist attractions in America, it’s an honor to be called a “local” by the merchants, not merely a visitor.

They’re delighted by the salmon tossing, lining up at the “original” Starbucks or enjoying the cheese being made at Beecher’s. With the local produce and freshest fish, it’s a great place to buy the ingredients for a Saturday night dinner.

I mourn the loss of the newsstand in 2019 after 40 years — even Dayton, Ohio, had a downtown newsstand when I worked there in the 1980s. But now both are gone. Blame changing consumer tastes, but I mourn, nonetheless.

Still, the Market is vibrant and nearly back to its pre-pandemic customer levels. Security is good, an important attribute in a downtown still struggling with crime. The Preservation & Development Authority keeps the feel of the Market and does much else good, being very careful about who gets a stall or shop, and it keeps the Market strong.

When urbanists talk about half-empty office buildings and downtown “doom loops,” their remedy is a so-called 15-minute city, where a variety of amenities are close to residents. Seattle is fortunate that its top asset was saved and is thriving close to 100,000 center city residents and millions of visitors.