BALTIMORE (AP) — Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Florida say a pickup truck hit their plane on the runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
WJLA-TV reports that the airline hasn’t released any comment on the early Monday morning crash, aside from responding to a tweet from passenger Michael Simon. The airline said it was “glad to hear everyone made it safely to BWI” but that it regretted the inconvenience.
The Boeing 737 left Fort Lauderdale late Sunday night. According to the airline’s flight tracker, it landed in Baltimore at 12:46 a.m., shortly before its scheduled arrival.
Neither the airline nor the airport has released any further details.
___
Information from: WJLA-TV, http://www.wjla.com