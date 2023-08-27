As Washington’s state sport, pickleball, takes over the minds and courts of America, investors are pouncing on the opportunity to turn a favorite casual pickup game into a massive professional sport.

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady invested in a pickleball expansion team alongside tennis star Kim Clijsters in 2022. This year, Drake and Michael B. Jordan backed a team in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Major League Pickleball, one of the sport’s two professional leagues, which was co-founded by Texas-based billionaire Steve Kuhn, has grown from one event and eight teams in its 2021 debut to six events and 24 teams.

But as Ping-Pong and some esports leagues have demonstrated, even if a huge number of people like to play a sport, it’s no guarantee that the masses will watch it. Can pickleball develop the television deals and star power of tennis and other more established sports?

Opportunity in tennis’ less-exclusive cousin

While pickleball has been around for decades, the sport — which, unlike tennis, requires little experience or athletic ability — exploded during the pandemic. Participation in pickleball almost doubled in 2022, growing by 85.7% year-over-year and by 158.6% over three years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

The sport’s investors have been driven partly by a desire to get in early. As valuations for NBA and NFL teams have leapt beyond the reach of even some billionaires, pickleball offers, by comparison, a more affordable opportunity. Valuations of pickleball teams reportedly range anywhere from $1 million to $10 million. The Washington Commanders just sold for $6 billion.

But those valuations are going up. “We may be getting close to a point where it’s almost too late to get in to expect a realistic return on investment,” said Patrick Rishe, the director of the sports business program at Washington University in St. Louis.

A lot hinges on television

“We don’t know whether pickleball is going to be a television event — if it’s not, there probably won’t be a lot of revenue attached to it,” said David Levy, the former president of the television and media conglomerate Turner. “Sponsors want what? Reach and branding.”

As a co-founder of Horizon Sports & Experiences, a sports and marketing agency, Levy this year launched the Pickleball Slam, an ESPN-broadcast event that featured retired tennis pros Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and others competing for a $1 million prize. It was viewed as a success, notching an average broadcast viewership of 237,000 adults under 50. But it borrowed its stars from another sport.

Pickleball proponents say the sport will eventually develop its own celebrity players.

But pickleball pessimists aren’t so sure. “It doesn’t make for good television,” said Andrew Zimbalist, an economist at Smith College who has written several books about sports. He pointed out that while Ping-Pong has long been played by millions of people in multiple countries, it hasn’t become a commercial success. “I think that pickleball is going to confront some of the same issues,” he said.

Is there another way?

“The viewership side of it — people watching at home — is going to be a challenge,” said Richard Kleiman, a co-owner of a professional pickleball team, the Brooklyn Aces, and the founder of Boardroom, a sports and entertainment company that also invests in emerging sports teams and leagues. He said that rather than depending on big network TV deals, teams may make much of their profits from merchandise and events, like the U.S. Pickleball Nationals, which inked a sponsorship deal with hospitality company Margaritaville last year.

Marc Lasry, the CEO of the hedge fund Avenue Capital Group and one of the sport’s earliest big-ticket investors, is taking a long-term view on television pickleball riches.

“TV rights are like steroids,” he said. “Ultimately, the media rights will get there. The question is: Is it a year from now or five years from now?”

Lasry, who sold his stake in the Milwaukee Bucks for $3.5 billion this year, noted the NBA started with a three-year $1.5 million TV deal in 1979. It now wants a reported $75 billion for its rights when they come up for renewal.

Even if pickleball doesn’t follow a similar trajectory, Lasry thinks the sport is a bet worth taking: “If you say to me, I got 50 million people playing pickleball, but you’re never going to watch it on TV — would you still want to own a piece of that business?”

The answer, he said, is “yes.”