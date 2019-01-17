PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a newborn baby girl was found dead in a women’s restroom inside an Amazon distribution center and that investigators have located and spoken with the mother.
A police statement Thursday didn’t say whether the mother of the newborn found Wednesday night is an Amazon employee and says her identity is being withheld.
The statement says firefighters confirmed that the baby was dead and that the investigation is continuing in consultation with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Amazon says in a statement it was working with police to support the investigation and called the incident “terribly sad and tragic.”
The company’s massive distribution center on Phoenix’s southwest side is one of several Amazon sites in metro Phoenix.