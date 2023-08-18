It was appropriate that Vice President Kamala Harris used her Seattle visit to highlight the consequences of human-caused climate change, with July being the hottest month on record.

“Every day around the world the impact of the climate crisis is stark and it is vivid,” she said. “It is clear the clock is not just ticking, it is banging.”

This past year, the Deloitte Economics Institute, a unit of the giant accounting firm, produced a report assessing the monetary costs: $14.5 trillion by 2070 in the United States.

The most recent report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, comprising 195 countries and using the work of hundreds of climate scientists, found the planet is warming faster than they had feared.

According to the IPCC, the results are affecting everything from sea-level rise and extreme weather events (think the deadly fires on Maui) to mass human migration.

Bangladesh and other low-lying countries are seeing mass migration because of flooding. Millions are expected to flee from Asia.

And the climate change refugees won’t only come from developing countries. They will come from other states to one slice of relatively moderate weather expected in the decades to come, the Pacific Northwest west of the Cascades.

In his 2006 book, “The Long Emergency,” James Howard Kunstler wrote, “The Pacific Northwest’s benefits of mild climate, abundant water and good farmland may be overwhelmed by populations fleeing the problems of southern California.”

In 2015, Alison Saperstein, at the University of Washington, assembled an in-depth report on climate change refugees to the Puget Sound region. “Puget Sound area planners and service providers are justified in wondering if preferable climate conditions in the region could attract an unanticipated influx of newcomers to the area.”

A report prepared by the state during Gov. Chris Gregoire’s administration added that Washington was already facing the effects of climate change, including wildfires that smudge Seattle’s air every summer and send people with breathing ailments to emergency rooms.

It added, “Contributing to the magnitude of these changes is the possible immigration of ‘climate refugees’ to Washington state (e.g., those individuals fleeing or forced from their communities, states or countries due to severe climate change impacts), and possible internal displacement of Washington state citizens.”

And it won’t only be people from Southern California coming. Central America, Mexico, Arizona and especially Phoenix, could be sending many people here in the coming decades.

Decades ago, Edward Abbey wrote of the lush Sonoran Desert, “There is no lack of water here unless you try to establish a city where no city should be.” And yet, here sits Phoenix, the nation’s fifth-most-populous city and 10th-most-populous metropolitan area.

This summer, Phoenix endured a 31-day stretch of temperatures 110 degrees or higher, breaking records.

A study reported on by The Washington Post said that if power were cut off in high summer, half the city’s population would require hospitalization and 13,000 would die.

Phoenix is my hometown, but it’s changed dramatically from when I was growing up. Then, it was a city full of shade trees and grass, surrounded by miles of citrus groves, farms, pastures and the enchanting Japanese flower gardens, miles of fields, with simple tin sheds selling cut flowers along a two-lane Baseline Road.

Phoenix’s water came from snowmelt to reservoirs northeast of the city, not a drop from the Colorado River.

Now, Phoenix is a vast slab of heat-radiating concrete, asphalt and gravel with real estate ventures connected by freeways and six-lane or wider highways (called city streets). The shade trees, groves, farms and flower gardens are long gone. Not surprisingly, the overnight low temperatures have risen at least 10 degrees in my lifetime.

And this is mostly local warming.

The Southwest is in a long drought that has left a bathtub ring around a shrinking Lake Mead. Some bodies who drowned or were deposited in the reservoir from long-ago Vegas mobsters have been discovered there.

Despite a wet winter this year, the long-term outlook for the Colorado River is bleak. The federally funded Central Arizona Project carries Colorado water 336 miles over mountain ranges and the desert to Phoenix and Tucson. Completed in 1994, it encouraged sprawl. Now Phoenix depends on the Colorado River for 40% of its water supply.

No matter. Phoenix was the second-fastest-growing large city between 2020 and 2022, and its suburbs were also population-growth leaders.

But how long will people keep moving there with brutal summers becoming the new normal? Eventually they won’t. And the same holds true for other large Sunbelt cities trapped by heat islands and extreme weather events: Dallas, San Antonio and Houston, not to mention the major metros of Florida facing rising sea levels.

Many of them will eventually be headed our way, especially because nations aren’t doing enough to address this human-caused disaster.

Saperstein wrote that climate migration was predicated on many things, including “The capacity to adapt to changing environmental conditions, economic and employment opportunity in the origin and destination, the existence of social ties and migration connections between locations, and the particular type of climate impacts affecting environmental conditions.”

In other words, “cooling concrete” and other efforts at mitigating the heat might give Phoenicians more time there. But its low-end economy makes Seattle and Portland a beacon for better work. Social ties between the Southwest and Northwest are minimal — many in Arizona are far-right Republicans who wouldn’t feel at home here. And “environmental conditions”? Remember this was written eight years before this July from hell in Phoenix.

We might hope that the Midwesterners who flocked there by the millions might return home as climate change reduces snow, cold and ice storms. But we can’t live on hope.

The clock is indeed banging, and we’d better prepare as best we can.