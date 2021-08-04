Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $1.84 to $125.55.
The prescription drug distributor’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $1.16 to $79.49.
The ticket seller and concert promoter’s second-quarter loss was milder than analysts expected.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co., up $7.75 to $107.51.
The drug developer’s second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Paycom Software Inc., up $42.82 to $442.86.
The maker of human-resources and payroll software raised its profit forecast for the year.
New York Times Co., up $3.31 to $46.52.
The newspaper publisher reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Virtu Financial Inc., down $1.35 to $24.46.
The high-speed trading company’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Phillips 66, down $4.43 to $71.64.
Oil prices fell and weighed down energy company stocks.
DaVita Inc., up $10.63 to $133.78.
The kidney dialysis provider handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.