Veteran NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason after playing 16 seasons with the Chargers, has put his home in San Diego’s gated Santaluz community on the market for $4.199 million.

The Spanish-style residence, built in 2005 and recently updated, sits behind a gated entrance on an acre overlooking the greens and fairways of the Santaluz Club golf course.

Flush in stone and hardwood, the single-story house features arched doorways, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Rich wood paneling fills the office, which opens to the backyard. In the chef’s kitchen, two islands are paired with a breakfast nook with built-in seating.

An expansive master suite has a separate sitting room, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in more than 6,800 square feet of living space.

Sets of French doors open onto a covered patio with a suspended swing and pool table. The grounds contain a saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and a putting green. Planter boxes, lawn and a playhouse fill out the yard.

Rivers, 38, used a trust to purchase the property in 2009 for $3.299 million, records show.