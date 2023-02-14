These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.
1. Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder
$5.1 billion
Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
____
2. Michael Bloomberg
Founder of Bloomberg financial news company
$1.7 billion
Biggest gift: Various
____
3. Warren Buffett
Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway
$758.8 million
Biggest gift: $474.3 million to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation
____
4. Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos
President of Bezos Family Foundation (Jacklyn) and retired engineer (Miguel)
$710.5 million
Biggest gift: $710.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
____
5. John and Laura Arnold
Retired hedge-fund manager (John) and former lawyer (Laura)
$617 million
Biggest gift: $617 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation
____
6. Ruth DeYoung Kohler II
John Michael Kohler Arts Center director
$440 million
Biggest gift: $440 million to Ruth Foundation for the Arts
____
7. Sergey Brin
Google co-founder
$411.4 million
Biggest gift: $274.3 million to Sergey Brin Family Foundation
____
8. Denny Sanford
Banker
$333 million
Biggest gift: $150 million to University of California at San Diego
____
9. Alice Clark
Businesswoman
$321.8 million
Biggest gift: $321.8 million to A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation
____
10. Harry and Linda Fath
Businessman and wife
$275.3 million
Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner City Schools Education Foundation, Notre Dame Law School, St. Xavier High School, Xavier University
____
11. Pierre and Pam Omidyar
Founder of eBay and wife
$266 million
Biggest gift: Various
____
12. George Roberts
Co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts international investment firm
$205 million
Biggest gift: $140 million to Claremont McKenna College
____
13. Leonard Lauder
Chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies
$188.3 million
Biggest gift: $125 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
____
14. Sobrato Family
Real estate developers
$167.5 million
Biggest gift: $164 million to Sobrato Family Foundation
____
15. Audrey Steele Burnand
Former foundation director
$165.8 million
Biggest gift: $106 million to Hoag Hospital Foundation
____
16. John and Kathy Schreiber
Financier and wife
$125 million
Biggest gift: $100 million to Loyola University Chicago
____
17. Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder
$122.2 million
Biggest gift: Various
____
18. Irwin and Joan Jacobs
Qualcomm co-founder and wife
$105.5 million
Biggest gift: $75 million to Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego
____
19. Edward Avedisian
Clarinetist
$104.8 million
Biggest gift: $100 million to Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine
____
20. Brian Chesky
Airbnb co-founder
$103.3 million
Biggest gift: $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation
____
21. (tie) Gerry Lenfest
Lenfest Communications founder
$100 million
Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Museum of the American Revolution
____
21. (tie) Marvin Mann
Businessman
$100 million
Biggest gift: $100 million to Samford University
____
21. (tie) John Paulson
Hedge fund founder
$100 million
Biggest gift: $100 million New York University
____
24. Craig Newmark
Craigslist founder
$81 million
Biggest gift: $81 million to Craig Newmark Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund
____
25. Stuart and Molly Sloan
Investor and wife
$78 million
Biggest gift: $78 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
____
26. David Baldwin
Businessman
$74.3 million
Biggest gift: $12.7 million to Community Foundation Tampa Bay
____
27. Anthony Wood
Roku founder
$71.5 million
Biggest gift: $48.2 million to WoodNext Philanthropies
____
28. Eric and Wendy Schmidt
Former Google CEO and wife
$68.2 million
Biggest gift: $47 million to Schmidt Ocean Institute
____
29. Fred Smith
FedEx founder
$65 million
Biggest gift: $65 million to Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
____
30. Richard and Melanie Lundquist
Real estate developers
$62.8 million
Biggest gift: $50 million to McPherson College
____
31. Adrienne Arsht
Businesswoman
$62.4 million
Biggest gift: $25 million Atlantic Council
____
32. (tie) Marc and Lynne Benioff
Salesforce founder and wife
$60 million
Biggest gift: $60 million to University of California at Santa Barbara
____
32. (tie) Stewart and Judy Colton
Business owners
$60 million
Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
____
34. Joseph Gebbia Jr.
Airbnb co-founder
$58.6 million
Biggest gift: $25 million to American Friends of the Ocean Cleanup
____
35. Robert and Karen Hale
Granite Telecommunications co-founder and wife
$58.5 million
Biggest gift: $52.3 million to Fox Rock Foundation
____
36. Tilman Fertitta
Restaurateur
$55.5 million
Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine
____
37. Richard and Nancy Kinder
Businessman and wife
$55.4 million
Biggest gift: Kinder Foundation
____
38. (tie) Jon and Mindy Gray
Financier and wife
$55 million
Biggest gift: $55 million University of Pennsylvania
____
38. (tie) Roy and Diana Vagelos
Physician-scientist
$55 million
Biggest gift: $55 million to Barnard Colllege
____
40. (tie) Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang
Nvidia Corporation founder
$50 million
Biggest gift: $50 million to Oregon State University Foundation
____
40. (tie) Thomas Kline
Lawyer
$50 million
Biggest gift: $50 million to Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University
____
40. (tie) Peter Paulsen
Real estate developer
$50 million
Biggest gift: $50 million to PeaceHealth
____
43. John Metz and Ali Khan
Art collector and husband
$46 million
Biggest gift: $46 million to Miami University
____
44. Gordon and Joyce Davis
Businessman and wife
$45.7 million
Biggest gift: $44 million to Texas Tech University
____
45. Harriet Macomber
Investor
$45 million
Biggest gift: $45 million to Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines
____
46. John Martinson
Investor
$44.7 million
Biggest gift: $25.4 million to Purdue University
____
47. David and Kathleen LaCross
Businessman and wife
$44 million
Biggest gift: $44 million to University of Virginia Darden School of Business
____
48. Bastian Family
Farmers
$41.3 million
Biggest gift: $41.3 million to Utah State University
____
49. (tie) David Frederick and Sophia Lynn
Lawyer
$40 million
Biggest gift: $35 million to University of Oxford
____
49. (tie) Murry Gerber
Businessman
$40 million
Biggest gift: $40 million to Augustana College
_____
