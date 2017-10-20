CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble, still counting votes in a recent proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz for control in its board room, is reporting a first-quarter profit of $2.85 billion.

The Cincinnati company posted net income of $1.06 per share Friday. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.09 per share, was 2 cents better than expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $16.65 billion in the period, which is in line with expectations.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. are down slightly before the opening bell.

