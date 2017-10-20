CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble, still counting votes in a recent proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz for control in its board room, is reporting a first-quarter profit of $2.85 billion.
The Cincinnati company posted net income of $1.06 per share Friday. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.09 per share, was 2 cents better than expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.
The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $16.65 billion in the period, which is in line with expectations.
Shares of Procter & Gamble Co. are down slightly before the opening bell.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG