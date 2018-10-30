NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer, which will be under the leadership of a new CEO starting next year, is reporting better than expected earnings for the third-quarter.
Earnings reported Tuesday were $4.11 billion, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share, or 2 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.3 billion.
Pfizer Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $53 billion to $53.7 billion.
Pfizer shares have climbed 19 percent since the beginning of the year.
