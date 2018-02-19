BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Petroleum Council has reconvened a task force to look at flaring, as infrastructure has been unable to keep the pace with rising natural gas production.

Oil companies produced 2.08 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in December. About 273 million cubic feet of natural gas was flared per day.

Council president Ron Ness says buildout of pipelines and processing plants were inhibited by low oil prices starting in 2015. But now the industry is behind as production rises, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Wayde Schafer of the Sierra Club Dacotah Chapter says his group predicted some companies wouldn’t meet flaring targets. He hopes rules can be made stronger, including sanctions if gas capture can’t keep up.

Task force members are gathering data about anticipated production in the Bakken regions.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com