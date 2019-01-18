WASHINGTON (AP) — Perdue is recalling more than 68,000 pounds (30,844 kilograms) of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with wood.
The gluten free Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets were produced on Oct. 25 and were sold at stores nationwide. They have a UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and the establishment number of P-33944 in the US Agriculture Department inspection mark.
The USDA says Perdue received three complaints that wood was found in the nuggets.
The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. However, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Most Read Business Stories
- Furloughed federal workers offered 90-day, interest-free loans by Washington Federal
- Macy's will close its Northgate store next year, Redmond store in next few months
- Seattle still has the most cranes in America, and construction isn't losing much steam
- Outpouring of generosity for TSA workers, others without pay VIEW
- Nike's new $350 smart sneaker will require regular recharging WATCH
Perdue says it is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.