PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Peoria officials will use a state grant to turn downtown office space in the central Illinois community into subsidized housing for the homeless.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports the Illinois Housing Development Authority has given a nonprofit organization $4.4 million to create 10 units of affordable housing. Housing officials say the apartments will be close to city amenities, public transportation and potential jobs.

The nonprofit will offer the apartments to the top 10 candidates on a list of about 200 homeless people.

The grant comes as a study revealed Peoria has less than 2,000 units of affordable housing but more than 15,000 households in need.

