Vice President Mike Pence has been self-isolating away from the White House following his press secretary’s diagnosis of COVID-19 on Friday, said three people familiar with the situation.

The vice president didn’t attend a meeting on Saturday with President Donald Trump and top military officials. But a spokesman for Pence, Devin O’Malley, said he would return to the White House on Monday.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” O’Malley said in a statement. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

Pence tested negative for coronavirus infection again on Sunday, one of the people said. He and Trump said last week that they’re being tested daily, after a military service member who works at the White House as a valet was infected.

Pence has been staying at his home at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington out of an abundance of caution, said the people, who asked not to be identified because his isolation hasn’t been publicly announced.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Miller is the primary spokeswoman for the White House coronavirus task force, which Pence leads and which last met Thursday.

Pence traveled to Iowa on Friday after Miller’s positive test, a trip that was delayed for more than hour so six members of the vice president’s staff who’d been in contact with Miller could disembark from Air Force Two.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who visited the White House on Wednesday and spent time near Miller, is considering self-isolating, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The state’s health director, Caitlin Pedati, accompanied Reynolds on the trip and is planning to self-isolate, one of the people said.

Reynolds and Pence were in each other’s company for extended periods during his Iowa trip, practicing social distancing. Neither official, though, wore a mask at meetings with state faith leaders and food industry executives.

Miller is married to one of Trump’s closest aides, Stephen Miller.

This weekend, three top U.S. health officials who are task force members announced that they would take isolation measures.

The heads of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they would self-quarantine, while Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would practice what he called a “modified” quarantine.