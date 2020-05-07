NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $6.09 to $44.12.

The exercise bike and treadmill company reported a surge in fiscal third-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $17.98 to $146.29.

The technology platform and digital payments company gave investors a surprisingly good profit forecast for the second quarter.

Lyft Inc., up $5.66 to $31.78.

The ride-hailing service reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter financial results on a jump in passenger revenue.

Fortinet Inc., up $23.66 to $135.12.

The network security company gave investors a solid profit forecast after reporting surprisingly good first-quarter financial results.

Twilio Inc., up $48.49 to $170.89.

The cloud-based software company reported a surprising first-quarter profit and a good revenue forecast.

ViacomCBS Inc., up $1.54 to $16.42.

The owner of CBS News and Paramount studios beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and expanded a distribution deal with Google.

Danaher Corp., down 50 cents to $163.48.

The maker of a rapid test for the virus that causes COVID-19 is offering $2.5 billion worth of common and preferred stock.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $3.05 to $19.88.

The animal health products company reported disappointing first-quarter profit and revenue.