WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is plowing ahead with her bill to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices despite a breakdown in relations with her chief bargaining partner on the issue — President Donald Trump.

Nonpartisan budget analysts estimate big savings for Medicare from the legislation as well as better health for some seniors who now skimp on costly medicines.

The Congressional Budget Office also cautioned that squeezing drug companies could mean some new medications don’t make it to market.

The House Education and Labor Committee approved the bill Thursday on a party-line vote. Two other panels are working on it.

Republicans are broadly opposed to Medicare drug negotiations, so Pelosi would have to persuade Trump to support the bill for it to have any chance. They had been talking.