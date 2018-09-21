ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis-based coal company Peabody Energy has agreed to purchase Shoal Creek metallurgical coal mine from Drummond Co. Inc. for $400 million.
Peabody said Friday that the transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
The Shoal Creek mine is on the Black Warrior River in central Alabama and serves Asian and European steel mills.
Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow says the purchase is part of Peabody’s plan to upgrade its metallurgical coal platform. The company says the mine adds about 2 million tons per year of high-quality hard coking coal sales.
Most Read Business Stories
- No good deed goes unpunished — Bezos' gift and its discontents | Jon Talton
- UK leader May hits back after EU trashes her Brexit plan VIEW
- Amazon considering opening 3,000 cashierless Go stores, report says
- In a bitcoin-dotcom-like frenzy, Tilray stock ends a wild day higher after wiping out 94 percent gain
- California: Drugmaker paid doctors to overprescribe Humira
The Shoal Creek mine was developed in 1994 and employs about 400 people.