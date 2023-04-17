NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Prometheus Biosciences Inc., up $79.50 to $193.51.

Merck is buying the biotechnology company for about $10.8 billion.

M&T Bank Corp., up $9.07 to $125.66.

The bank beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

Peabody Energy Corp., up $1.08 to $26.31.

The coal miner board approved a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Teck Resources Ltd., up $3.43 to $48.65.

The mining and mineral resources company is reportedly an acquisition target.

State Street Corp., down $7.35 to $72.68.

The financial services company reported weak first-quarter financial results.

Roblox Corp., down $5.49 to $40.21.

Investors were disappointed by the online gaming platform’s March performance update.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $2 to $52.77.

The financial services company beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

Viavi Solutions Inc., down 93 cents to $9.31.

The maker of network testing and monitoring equipment gave investors a disappointing financial update.