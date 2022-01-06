PCC Community Markets will open its downtown Seattle grocery on Jan. 19, the co-op announced earlier this week.
The opening comes years after PCC announced plans for the store, to be located at Rainier Square. When it opens, it will be the only full-service grocery in the downtown core, an area grappling with office closures and a loss of retail establishments.
“This is an exciting opening for thousands of people who live and work in downtown and it comes at a critical time as we look to welcome more office workers back and more residents call downtown home than ever before,” Downtown Seattle Association President and CEO Jon Scholes said in a statement.
The store will be the 16th in the PCC chain, which was founded in Seattle in 1953 and describes itself as the nation’s largest community-owned food market. The co-op also plans to open a new store in Madison Valley and relocate its Kirkland location.
The downtown Seattle store will include a deli, pizzeria and bakery counter, and offer produce, meat, seafood and fresh dairy products. House posts carved by Andrea M. Wilbur-Sigo, a member of the Squaxin Island Tribe, will be displayed there.
“As the anchor grocery source for a vibrant Downtown, we are excited to be a part of the revitalization of the neighborhood and are committed to becoming a trusted member of the community where people come to enjoy a cup of coffee, catch up with a friend on a lunch break and pick up dinner,” Store Director Jai San Miguel said in a statement.
The approximately 20,000-square-foot store is located in Rainier Square at 1320 Fourth Ave.
