Organic food standby PCC Community Markets is getting a new boss with a resume well-suited to the increasingly online world of pandemic shopping.

Suzy Monford, the president of Kroger-owned grocery brand QFC between 2017 and 2019, will be the new president and CEO of PCC as of Dec. 16, the Seattle-based co-op grocery chain announced Wednesday.

Monford most recently has been an e-commerce executive at Kroger.

“PCC is an unusual company because it is a consumer cooperative that is also a multi-store, complex business in the highly competitive grocery industry,” said Catherine Walker, chairperson of the board of trustees, in an email to PCC members. “Suzy’s knowledge of the grocery industry, her alignment with PCC’s mission and values, and her commitment to community make her an ideal choice for the CEO role.”

At QFC, Monford eliminated single-use plastic grocery bags, launched an in-store wood-fired pizza chain, Tutta Bella, and introduced grocery delivery.

PCC currently partners with Instacart for online orders and delivery, but “it is likely that PCC’s current online offering will evolve as Suzy’s experience lends itself to the changing grocery landscape,” said PCC spokesperson Kristen Woody. “With the growing demands for online shopping, Suzy’s experience in e-commerce is an incredible asset to the co-op.”

With 15 Seattle-area branches, PCC is the largest community-owned grocery chain in the nation. Of late, the 90,000-member co-op has been on an expansionary kick, opening new stores in Bellevue and the Central District this year, with more openings planned next year for downtown Seattle and Madison Valley.

Previous PCC CEO Cate Hardy left in May to become CEO of The Wine Group, the second-largest winemaker in the world.

Monford will be the sixth CEO in PCC’s 65-plus-year history and the second woman to have held the role.