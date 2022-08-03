NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $1.20 to $98.09.
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.
PayPal Holdings Inc., up $8.29 to $97.92.
Activist investor Elliott Management has reportedly taken a large stake in the technology platform and digital payments company.
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.73 to $62.27.
The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year.
Match Group Inc., down $13.47 to $63.24.
The owner of online dating services Tinder and OKCupid gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
RingCentral Inc., up $3.34 to $53.04.
The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Terex Corp., up $1.69 to $34.16.
The machinery products maker’s second-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.
CVS Health Corp., up $6.01 to $101.38.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year.
Mercury Systems Inc., down $7.67 to $49.81.
The aerospace and defense contractor gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.