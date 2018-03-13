CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Paypal co-founder Max Levchin is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at this year’s spring commencement on the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the school on Monday announced the 1997 Illinois computer science graduate’s speech at the May 12 event in Memorial Stadium. He helped create the online payments system and is now CEO and founder of the consumer-financing platform Affirm. He also was chairman of the board of the business review site Yelp.

Chancellor Robert Jones called Levchin “an inspiring entrepreneur and innovator.”

Levchin has remained involved with the university. He has made several appearances on campus and hosted a workshop where students take a weeklong tour of Silicon Valley companies and startups.