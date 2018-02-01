NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
eBay Inc., up $5.61 to $46.19
The e-commerce company gave a strong forecast for the current quarter.
PayPal Holdings Inc., down $6.92 to $78.40
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career VIEW
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
EBay said it is changing payment processors and will work with Ayden instead of PayPal.
United Parcel Service Inc., down $7.81 to $119.51
The shipping company said higher costs hurt its business in the fourth quarter.
Owens & Minor Inc., down $3.28 to $17.78
The medical supply company said prices and profit margins fell in the fourth quarter as it gave a weak forecast.
Qorvo Inc., up $11.57 to $83.34
The chipmaker had a solid quarter, and analysts concluded more of its devices are being used in Apple products.
Facebook Inc., up $6.20 to $193.09
The social media company had a strong fourth quarter and investor fears about its changes to users’ feeds eased somewhat.
Mondelez International Inc., up $1.47 to $45.87
The maker of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and other brands said sales in Europe and Latin America climbed in the fourth quarter.
Hershey Inc., down $6.56 to $103.77
The candy and chocolate bar maker posted a smaller profit and weaker sales than analysts hoped.