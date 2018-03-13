OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A California-based payments service provider will open an operations center in Omaha, creating more than 300 new jobs.

The company, i2c , said Tuesday the center is expected to open by July and will expand the company’s account management, operations and client services divisions as well as house a network operations center.

The company says the center represents a $30 million financial commitment over four years, creating more than 300 positions in its first year of operation and more jobs in the future.

The company is based in Redwood City, California.

David Brown is president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and he says Omaha is a “natural target” for companies like i2c because the Omaha area has several payment service providers, including PayPal and First Data.