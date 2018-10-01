The billionaire Microsoft co-founder and owner of the Seattle Seahawks says the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he was first treated for in 2009 has returned.

Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder and owner of a range of Seattle business and philanthropic interests, is again undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the billionaire said in a statement on Monday.

Allen, 65 years old, was first treated for the cancer in 2009, and it subsequently went into remission. It was a similar form of cancer that led to his early retirement from Microsoft in 1983.

“My team of doctors has begun treatment of the disease and I plan on fighting this aggressively,” Allen said in a statement. “A lot has happened in medicine since I overcame this disease in 2009. My doctors are optimistic that I will see good results from the latest therapies, as am I.”

Since stepping down from Microsoft, which Allen founded in 1975 with childhood friend Bill Gates, Allen’s interests have grown to include ownership of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, research outfits studying topics including artificial intelligence and brain science, and Vulcan, a large owner and developer of Seattle real estate.

Allen said he would continue to stay involved in those operations while undergoing treatment.

