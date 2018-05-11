For more than 45 years, the company has mixed business and politics to a degree unusual in corporate America. While companies are expected to weigh in on everything from gun control to transgender rights these days. Patagonia has been unapologetically political since the 1970s.

VENTURA, Calif. — The offices of Patagonia occupy a low-slung complex of stucco buildings in this sleepy beachside town in Southern California. There are solar panels and picnic tables in the parking lot, a day care with a jungle gym and easy access to the beach, where employees surf during lunch break. It is a corporate Eden of sorts, where idealistic Californians run a privately held company that sells about $1 billion of puffy down jackets and organic cotton jeans each year.

But on an unseasonably hot and windy Monday morning in early December, Patagonia headquarters were transformed into something that quickly resembled a war room. There were emergency conference calls with D.C. lawyers. Court filings were prepared. Web designers remade the company’s home page.

It wasn’t a business crisis that had mobilized the company, however. It was politics.

Hours earlier, President Donald Trump had announced plans to sharply reduce the size of two national monuments in Utah. Bears Ears, an expanse of red-rock canyons rich with archaeologically significant sites, would be slashed in size by 85 percent, more than 1 million acres. Another monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante, would be reduced by half.

Trump said the decision was about reducing federal overreach.

“Some people think that the natural resources of Utah should be controlled by a small handful of very distant bureaucrats located in Washington,” he said. “And guess what. They’re wrong.”

Yet to the tribal groups and conservationists who had been monitoring the situation, including Patagonia, the decision realized some of their worst fears: that the Trump administration would be waging an assault on public lands and potentially opening up protected areas to drilling and mining.

Patagonia was as ready for this moment as any company could be. For more than 45 years, the company has mixed business and politics to a degree unusual in corporate America. While companies are expected to weigh in on everything from gun control to transgender rights these days — and many do so uncomfortably — Patagonia has been unapologetically political since the 1970s.

It bills itself “the Activist Company” and publicly advocates for environmental protection, fair trade and stricter labor standards. It supports thousands of grass-roots environmental activists and has been involved with Bears Ears since 2012. But until December, Patagonia had never tangled with a president.

That Monday, about 50 Patagonia employees gathered in a conference room to watch Trump’s speech. The mood was somber. Within an hour of the president’s remarks, Patagonia updated the home page of its website. Instead of promotional images advertising colorful products, there was a stark message against a black background: “The President Stole Your Land.”

At the same time, Patagonia’s legal team set into motion a plan that had been in the works for months: It would sue the president.

Working with a handful of local groups and the law firm Hogan Lovells, Patagonia filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. The lawsuit named as defendants Trump, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, the secretary of agriculture, the director of the Bureau of Land Management and the chief of the Forest Service. And the argument was simple: The Antiquities Act of 1906 gave presidents the power to create national monuments. But it did not grant the power to reduce them.

“For as much authority as it gave to the president to create these monuments, Congress gave the president no authority to revoke or modify those monuments,” the lawsuit reads. “Congress is the sole authority that can undertake such changes.”

Patagonia’s activism has made the company plenty of enemies over the years. Developers, the fossil-fuel industry and lawmakers have all gone after the company, and this time was no exception.

As Patagonia ramped up its campaign, the Trump administration hit back. Zinke and Republicans in Congress accused Patagonia of playing politics to sell more clothes, and the hashtag #BoycottPatagonia began circulating on Twitter.

It would have been enough for one day if Patagonia had just been caught up in a public spat with the president. But hours after Trump’s announcement, a more urgent crisis emerged: A brush fire was reported in Santa Paula, California, a small community not far from Patagonia’s headquarters.

The hot, dry Santa Ana winds blowing that day whipped the fire into an inferno, and much of Ventura was soon evacuated. At the very moment Patagonia was preparing to sue the president, its campus was shut down indefinitely and employees fled their homes.

Company founder

Patagonia was founded by Yvon Chouinard, an enigmatic mountain climber with an interest in Zen Buddhism and a passion for the environment. In 1957, he taught himself to blacksmith and began making and selling climbing gear that was less damaging to the rocks he and his buddies were scaling in Yosemite National Park.

Within a few years, he had set up shop in Ventura and was doing a brisk business selling clothing for outdoor enthusiasts. He eventually called the company Patagonia, an homage to the vast mountainous region at the southern tip of South America, where he had recently traveled.

Patagonia developed a cult following and expanded its offerings. But for the most part, the company was a means to an end, a source of funds that enabled Chouinard and his friends to surf, climb and travel their way around the world.

That changed in 1972, when Chouinard attended a City Council meeting to hear about development plans along the Ventura River. Under a proposal being considered, the flow of the river would have been changed, and a prized surf break could have been ruined.

At the meeting, it looked as if the development would proceed. Then a young environmental activist, Mark Capelli, took the floor. He presented a slideshow and argued that the proposed changes would harm the birds, water snakes and muskrats in the estuary. The development was halted, the river was protected and the surf break was preserved.

Chouinard befriended Capelli and began to support his work, giving free office space to his nascent organization, Friends of the Ventura River, and helping to fend off several more attempts to develop the river.

That set the template. Patagonia would offer small grants to local activists, give in-kind support through marketing know-how and business savvy, and amplify their message with customers. Chouniard also resolved to give 1 percent of Patagonia’s sales to support environmental activism.

New directions

Business is booming under Rose Marcario, Patagonia’s chief executive officer. A former private equity executive who walked away from finance to study Buddhist meditation in India for two years, Marcario joined Patagonia in 2008 as chief financial officer, drawn to the company’s environmental activism.

“That’s why I’m not on Wall Street right now making a ton of money,” she said. “I’m kind of worried about the planet.”

She was named chief executive in 2014 and has overseen Patagonia’s continued expansion. Revenues and profits have quadrupled over the past 10 years, according to the company.

Under Marcario’s guidance, Patagonia has also struck out in new directions. It started a venture-capital arm, Tin Shed Ventures, named after the metal hut — still standing — where Chouinard once forged and hammered metal, and has invested some $75 million in eco-friendly startups.

And the company maintains a team of 18 people focused on supporting activism and distributing grants. Since 1985, Patagonia has given away some $90 million to environmental causes.

“Science without activism is dead science,” Chouinard said in a recent interview. “We want to fund the little activist organizations that are out there on the front lines, the grandmothers in front of the bulldozers.”

In 2012, one of the little activist organizations that Patagonia supported for the first time was Friends of Cedar Mesa, a small nonprofit organization advocating for the protection of a wide swath of sensitive desert in southern Utah, including the area that would become Bears Ears.

At the time, Republicans in Utah, notably Rep. Rob Bishop, were intensifying efforts to reduce federal protections of some lands in the state. Doing so could open the door for more oil and gas drilling and uranium mining, bringing in additional state tax revenue.

Patagonia ramped up its support for Friends of Cedar Mesa, offering grants and producing a short film about Josh Ewing, the organization’s director, who goes rock climbing in the area. At the time, there was no sense that Bears Ears would soon become a point of contention in a national debate over public lands.

“Patagonia has been interested in this area for a long time,” Ewing said. “More than any company I’ve ever seen, they put their money where their mouth is.”

In total, Patagonia has spent some $2 million on efforts to protect Bears Ears, including making grants to nonprofit groups, producing films and other marketing materials, and buying television ads. And at least for a brief moment, they worked.

In December 2016, with less than a month left in his administration, Obama designated two new national monuments, including Bears Ears. It was a last-ditch effort by Obama to secure as much of his environmental legacy as possible.

But shortly after Trump took office, he ordered a review of some national monuments, vowing to “end another egregious use of government power.”

During a monthslong public comment period, the Interior Department received more than 2 million submissions, the majority of them supporting the continued protection of public lands. Patagonia said its customers had submitted more than 150,000 comments.

In August, Zinke proposed reductions to four monuments, including Bears Ears. Then Trump made his proclamation on Monday, Dec. 4, and all hell broke loose.

That evening, Marcario was driving north along the California coast, returning home from a business trip. As she approached Patagonia’s headquarters, she could see flames encircling Ventura.

“I saw the whole ridge line on fire,” she said. “I realized we wouldn’t be able to go back to the office.”

Patagonia enacted its emergency plan overnight. Employees were instructed to stay away from campus, and the company offered to pay for accommodations for anyone who had to evacuate.

A skeleton crew stayed behind at Patagonia, putting out spot fires as they flared up on campus. The fire spread, surrounding Ventura and consuming hospitals and apartment buildings on the outskirts of town.

“There was ash falling like rain,” Marcario said. “It was something I have never seen before.”

As the fire spread north, Patagonia and the Trump administration sparred publicly.

On Fox Business Network, Zinke took issue with Patagonia’s activism. “They should focus on how to bring manufacturing back to this country, rather than lying to the public about losing federal land,” he said.

The House Committee on Natural Resources, chaired by Bishop, joined the fracas. “Patagonia is lying to you,” the committee wrote on Twitter. “A corporate giant hijacking our public-lands debate to sell more products to wealthy elitist urban dwellers from New York to San Francisco.”

With the fire still burning out of control Dec. 6, Marcario was working from her home in Montecito, 30 minutes north of headquarters. Friends and employees who had fled were staying with her, although Marcario would later be forced to evacuate, too.

“Then in the middle of what felt like the apocalypse, across my inbox comes an email,” she said. “Patagonia versus Donald Trump, et al.”

Marcario placed a call to her executive team and informed it that she had approved the lawsuit. Patagonia was suing the president.

Since that week in December, the feud between Patagonia and the Trump administration has continued to simmer.

Bishop invited Chouinard to testify before the Committee on Natural Resources. Chouinard declined the offer, calling any hearing a “macabre celebration of the largest reduction in public lands in American history,” and the committee part of a “failed Orwellian government.”

Bishop replied to Chouinard with a tart letter of his own. “Although it is your right, living in a bubble isn’t healthy, nor is it conducive to a robust discussion on important matters of public policy,” he said.

Then in March, The Times published a story that showed oil and gas interests were central to the Trump administration’s decision to shrink Bears Ears.

The Trump administration has not formally responded to the lawsuit filed by Patagonia and the other plaintiffs. Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department, said in an email that claims that the redrawing of boundaries was motivated by oil and gas interests were “patently and demonstrably false.”

Patagonia’s lawsuit against Trump has been consolidated with two other cases filed by separate groups, and the government has asked a judge in D.C. to transfer the case to Utah. There is no deadline for that decision, and, until then, all proceedings in the case are stayed. Hogan Lovells, which has 25 lawyers working the case on a pro bono basis, has billed $1.7 million in hours to date.

In the meantime, the area originally protected by Bears Ears National Monument is available for commercial use, including drilling and mining, although there hasn’t yet been any new development.

At Patagonia, Sheehy said that while the company would see its lawsuit against the president through to the end, it had an expansive time horizon when it came to environmental protection.

“These are all long fights,” she said. “We’re in this for 50 years, 100 years.”