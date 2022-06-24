Patagonia and Live Nation Entertainment said they would provide bail for employees who are arrested while protesting after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.

The benefit covers full- and part-time workers who “peacefully protest for reproductive justice,” Patagonia told employees Friday. The outdoor apparel company also pledged to pay for travel, lodging and food for staff on its health-care plans who need to seek abortion procedures.

In an Instagram post titled “We Stand With Women” Friday, Live Nation said it supports community activism and will cover bail expenses for employees arrested for protesting peacefully.

The concert promoter is also partnering with artists, including matching a $500,000 donation by rapper Lizzo to Planned Parenthood and abortion rights. It’s working on initiatives to support voter registration and turnout, according to the post.

The two join a growing list of U.S. corporations that have committed to cover expenses for workers who live in states with restricted access to abortion care. Patagonia said it’s the responsibility of businesses to offer staff “the dignity of access to reproductive health care.”

“It means supporting employees’ choices around if or when they have a child,” the company said. “It means giving parents the resources they need to work and raise children.”

Patagonia, known for its activism across a variety of social and environmental issues, encourages employees to get involved in causes, provides protest training and gives workers time off to vote at each election. The company has long offered to post bail for staff arrested in peaceful demonstrations.