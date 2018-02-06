Even after its steep drops Friday and Monday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has yet to decline 10 percent from its most recent peak, which is known on Wall Street as a “correction.”
Not only are corrections common during bull markets, they’re seen as entirely normal and even healthy. They allow markets to remove speculative froth after a big run-up and allow investors to buy stocks at more reasonable prices.
The S&P 500, the market’s most widely used benchmark, is now down 7.8 percent from its most recent peak set on January 26. The S&P 500 has gone without a correction for about two years, an unusually long gap.
Here are the past 10 corrections in the S&P 500 index:
|Span of the correction
|Decline in Percent
|May 21, 2015-Feb. 11, 2016
|14.2
|April 29, 2011-Oct. 3, 2011
|19.4
|April 23, 2010-July 2, 2010
|16
|Nov. 27, 2002-March 11, 2003
|14.7
|July 16, 1999-Oct. 15, 1999
|12.1
|July 17, 1998-Aug. 31, 1998
|19.3
|Oct. 7, 1997-Oct. 27, 1997
|10.8
|Oct. 9, 1989-Jan. 20, 1990
|10.2
|Oct. 10, 1983-July 24, 1984
|14.4
|Feb. 13, 1980-March 27, 1980
|17.1
|Oct. 5, 1979-Nov. 7, 1979
|10.2
___
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices