Airport traffic continues to build at a slow pace, after bottoming out at just 2,600 passengers a day in April.

Passengers last week averaged 10,600 a day, down from 49,100 in early February, before the peak travel season ordinarily begins.

Aircraft take-offs and landings are rebuilding at a faster clip — last week’s daily average was almost half of the peak in early March before pandemic-related travel restrictions began, according to Port of Seattle data.