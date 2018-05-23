MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Texas-based pawn shop company has confirmed that four of its executives were aboard a private jet that crashed off the end of the runway in Honduras’ capital.

Austin-based EZCORP says that the plane was carrying its four employees and two crew members. It says those aboard suffered mostly minor injuries, with one employee and one crew member suffering more serious injuries.

EZCORP spokesman Jeff Christensen said in an email Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Joe Rotunda underwent surgery Tuesday and is recovering. The other three employees were treated for minor injuries and released.

The Gulfstream jet was landing Tuesday morning in Tegucigalpa after flying in from Austin. Toncontin airport is notorious for its difficult approach and short runway.