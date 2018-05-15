ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage, Alaska, was restrained after he ran naked up and down the aisle.

Passenger Nick Steffl (STE’F-uhl) says the man had been seated two rows in front of him near the back of the jet.

Steffl says he looked up from his audio book to see the man unclothed and yelling and moving forward.

The man approached the cockpit and Steffl says he thought it might be some sort of attack.

Instead, the man turned and ran toward the back of the jet.

Steffl says he stood up and slapped the man in the face. Another passenger pinned the man’s arms and help restrain him.

The flight landed safely about 45 minutes later.

The man was taken to hospital.