(Bloomberg) — Parler, the conservative social media platform whose traffic has surged amid a crackdown on inflammatory content by its rivals, sued Amazon.com Inc. for shutting its site down in the wake of rioting at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The site, which describes itself as a “microblogging alternative and competitor to Twitter,” was taken offline early Monday morning by Amazon’s cloud services division. Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google had withdrawn Parler from their app stores over the weekend.

Amazon’s shutting the site down “is the equivalent of pulling the plug on a hospital patient on life support,” Parler said in a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Seattle. It seeks an order forcing Amazon Web Services to maintain its account.

AWS “will kill Parler’s business — at the very time it is set to skyrocket,” according to the suit.

A spokesperson for AWS declined to comment on the suit. In a letter to Parler filed with the court, Amazon said it couldn’t provide services to “a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence.”

Parler alleges an antitrust infraction.

“Less than a month ago, AWS and Parler’s competitor, Twitter, entered into a multi-year deal,” according to the suit. “Late Friday evening, Twitter banned President Trump from using its platform, thereby driving enormous numbers of its users to Parler. Twenty-four hours later, AWS announced it would indefinitely suspend Parler’s account.”

Parler claims that by suspending its account, AWS “will remove from the market a surging player, severely restraining commerce in the microblogging services market.”

It also claims that AWS broke its contract, which it says requires more notice of termination, and illegally interfered in its relationship with its customers.

In the week after Election Day, Nov. 3, Parler became the top free app in Apple’s iOS App Store, up from No. 1,023 just a week earlier, according to the suit. It said installs increased 355% after Twitter said it would permanently ban Trump.

AWS is by far the largest cloud-computing provider, and its on-demand software services are the backbone for many of the most popular Internet services. Parler has “no other options” to be on the web, it said.

The case is Parler LLC v Amazon Web Services Inc., 21-cv-31, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington.

