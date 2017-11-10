JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A member of an armed separatist group in Indonesia’s Papua region has disputed police claims that it’s holding villagers hostage during a standoff with security forces.
Attacks by the National Liberation Army of West Papua on paramilitary police in the past month have killed one officer and wounded six others. The two sides are also waging a PR war, with police calling the group an armed criminal gang.
Hendrik Wanmang, who described himself as a commander, said in an interview Friday that Banti and Kimbeli villagers can’t go to an area the separatists define as a battlefield because it’s unsafe but otherwise are free to go to their farms and move about.
Police on Thursday said gunmen were occupying the villages and preventing people from leaving.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night