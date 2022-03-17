NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Dollar General Corp., up $9.45 to $221.94.
The discount retailer gave investors an encouraging sales forecast and raised its dividend.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $8.24 to $160.69.
The seller of cookware and home furnishings increased its dividend and announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback plan.
PagerDuty Inc., up $5.60 to $32.45.
The software developer’s fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Cheniere Energy Inc., up $2.41 to $128.29.
The U.S. granted permission for additional sales to to Europe as it seeks to cut its dependence on Russian oil and gas.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $3.75 to $30.06.
The clothing and accessories maker handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
SecureWorks Corp., down $1.53 to $11.31.
The information security services provider gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., down $1.52 to $13.35.
The maker of agricultural products is buying Marrone Bio Innovations.
Devon Energy Corp., up $5.06 to $57.52.
Oil prices rose and lifted energy stocks.