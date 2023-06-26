NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up $1.17 to $130.60.

The technology and consulting company is buying software company Apptio.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), up 34 cents to $5.82.

The electric vehicle maker entered a technology partnership with Aston Martin.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX),up $17.35 to $43.23.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on the development potential skin condition treatment.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW), up 38 cents to $7.61.

The bank sold $3.5 billion loan portfolio to Ares Management.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), up $1.96 to $51.41.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting announced about $2 billion worth of financing.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), down $3.98 to $174.27.

The cloud-data software company is expanding its partnership with Microsoft.

Carnival Corp. (CCL), down $1.73 to $14.07.

The cruise line gave investors a discouraging financial forecast.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), down $1.37 to $36.93.

The drug developer is ending development of its experimental obesity drug lotiglipron.