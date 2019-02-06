SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The nation’s largest utility is promising to overhaul its wildfire-prevention measures in response to growing legal, financial and public pressure over its role in starting some of the most destructive blazes in California history.

In a regulatory filing Wednesday, Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. proposes building new weather stations, fireproofing more miles of electrical wires and shutting off power to more customers more often when wildfire danger is highest.

The embattled utility also vows to increase inspections, cut more trees and work with forestry experts to lessen its role in starting wildfires.

PG&E and other utilities were required to file wildfire prevention plans with the California Public Utilities Commission. The agency has scheduled several public meetings to review the proposals before they are adopted.