The Bellevue truck maker’s profit and revenue exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Paccar on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $578.1 million, or $1.65 a share.

The results from the Bellevue-based truck maker exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 a share.

Paccar posted revenue of $6.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.93 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.2 billion, or $6.24 a share. Revenue was reported as $22.14 billion.

The results pushed Paccar stock up $3.54, or 5.8 percent, to $64.84Tuesday.