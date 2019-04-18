Truck manufacturer Paccar has named Preston Feight as chief executive officer, effective July 1. Feight, currently the Bellevue-based company’s executive vice president, succeeds Ron Armstrong, who is retiring after five years as CEO.

The company said Feight, 51, has been at Paccar for 21 years in roles including president of its DAF Trucks unit in Europe and vice president and general manager of Kenworth Truck Co., as well as chief engineer at Kenworth.