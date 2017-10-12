WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts home health agency has been charged with defrauding the state’s Medicaid program of $2.7 million by overbilling and falsely billing for unauthorized services.
Helen Kiago, of Sturbridge, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to larceny and making false Medicaid claims. She was freed on $100,000 bail.
Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Kiago is the owner of Lifestream Healthcare Alliance LLC, which has offices in Worcester and Dracut and was established to provide home health services to people covered by the MassHealth program, including nurses and aides.
Prosecutors say the company billed MassHealth for home health provided to patients not authorized by a physician, or overbilled for authorized services.
Kiago’s lawyer says his client is originally from Kenya, has two master’s degrees, and has never been in legal trouble.