FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An India-based company plans to hire another 500 workers at a call center it operates in Fort Wayne.

Intelenet Global Services announced Tuesday that it intends to triple its Fort Wayne workforce to at least 750 employees to meet growing customer demand. The company will also invest $4 million to remodel and double its workspace in the northeastern Indiana city.

The Journal Gazette reports that Intelenet Global Services is backed by the private equity firm The Blackstone Group and employs about 55,000 people worldwide.

The Mumbai, India-based outsourcing company’s North American headquarters are in Fort Wayne.

The company serves more than 110 corporate clients in the banking, health care, telecom, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. Some of its services include payment processing, loan processing, inventory management and medical coding.

