DUNDEE, Mich. — Some big retailers have curbed sales of assault weapons after last month’s school shooting in Florida. But others are sticking to their guns.

Several outdoors specialty chains, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Gander Outdoors and Academy Sports, continue to sell assault-style rifles online and in stores as part of their mix of hunting equipment. The decision is in contrast to Dick’s Sporting Goods, which recently banned sales of assault rifles, and Wal-Mart, which stopped carrying assault rifles in 2015 but says it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone younger than 21.

Outdoors stores are trying to stay under the radar in this politically charged climate. Bass Pro Sports — which owns Cabela’s — and the firms that own Gander Outdoors and Academy Sports didn’t respond to requests for comment. But the stores have made the calculation that they could lose more than they might gain by taking a stand against assault-style weapons.

“They’re not interested in being cultural warriors and they’re probably trying to wait it out,” says Raphael Thomadsen, an associate professor of marketing at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis. “Not everyone wants to be at the center of this thing.”

Outdoors stores are in a tough position. Hunters account for a large part of their bottom lines, and any steps to curb gun sales could alienate loyal customers like Sherry Lindamood, who was shopping with her toddler granddaughter last week at a Cabela’s in Dundee, Michigan, a rural community about an hour southwest of Detroit.

“I don’t think our rights should be impeached because of the wrongdoings of others,” said Lindamood, who owns a handgun. Lindamood said she doesn’t like assault rifles but thinks Cabela’s has a right to sell them.

A casual look around Cabela’s revealed the strength of the store’s gun business. There weren’t many people browsing the clothing racks or the camping equipment in the 225,000-square-foot store, which has its own indoor fish pond and dozens of taxidermic animals in a multistory display. But in the first-floor gun department, a sign behind the counter showed 13 people waiting to be helped. The department also has its own checkout area.

Terry Hiske, a former environmental official for the state, was shopping for a fish finder. He said it doesn’t bother him that Cabela’s sells assault weapons, because he sees a limited use for them. Hiske owns a gun and occasionally hunts deer, but he doesn’t own an assault weapon.

“Unfortunately, it’s usually the idiots who are buying them, who like the biggest toy possible,” he said.

Most gun buyers make their purchases at independent shops, not big retailers, according to the National Shooting Sports Federation, an advocacy group. In 2016, big-box stores like Bass Pro Shops or Dick’s sold about 23 percent of traditional hunting rifles and 12 percent of assault-style rifles, which are dubbed “modern sporting rifles” in the industry.

But for outdoors retailers, that 23 percent is very big business. Bass Pro Shops, which operates about 185 Bass Pro and Cabela’s stores, is a private company and doesn’t publicly release its financial results. But in 2016, before the companies merged, Cabela’s said hunting equipment made up 48 percent of its merchandise revenue, or $1.7 billion.

Before it was taken private in 2010, Gander Mountain — now Gander Outdoors — said hunting equipment made up 43 percent of its sales.

By contrast, most business at Dick’s is selling things like golf clubs and apparel. Joseph Feldman, a senior managing director at the Telsey Advisory Group, estimated guns and ammunition account for just 8 percent of the company’s sales, or about $633 million in its most recent fiscal year. Wal-Mart doesn’t break out sales from guns, but more than half its revenue comes from groceries.

“It’s a lot easier to take a moral stand when it’s likely to cost you 1 percent of your sales than when it could cost you 10 percent of your sales,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. Gordon says outdoors stores don’t just risk gun sales, but also sales of accessories such as camouflage jackets, hunting blinds and gun safes.

Thomadsen says outdoors stores have likely calculated their customers are more likely pro-gun than anti-gun, and they can’t afford to alienate that base. Even if they were to ban assault weapons, they might not get much bump in sales from anti-gun customers, who might not have frequented outdoors stores anyway.

“The downside,” he said, “is bigger than the upside in my view.”

Dick’s, meanwhile, anticipates the changes to its firearm policy will hurt its results. CEO Edward Stack, after reporting disappointing holiday sales numbers Tuesday, said Dick’s new policy “is not going to be positive from a traffic standpoint and a sales standpoint.”