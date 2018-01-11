ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta airport officials are looking to boost its backup power in the wake of the power outage that crippled the world’s busiest airport last month.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council told the city council transportation committee Wednesday that he wants to determine if it’s possible to physically separate the main and redundant power systems.
Council says he wants to set up a system of emergency generators powerful enough to keep concourses operating. He says the airport has a say in facility maintenance, but Georgia Power is responsible for design.
The nation’s air-travel system was snarled after an underground blaze knocked out electricity in December for around 11 hours.
Most Read Stories
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- With Steve Sarkisian apparently out of the mix, who could replace Darrell Bevell as Seahawks offensive coordinator?
- Seahawks fire offensive-line coach Tom Cable
- Sources: Firings of Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable could just be the beginning of Seahawks' coaching changes
- With transfer Jacob Eason, Huskies would have embarrassment of QB riches
Council says he expects associated costs would be included in the fiscal year 2019 budget request.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com