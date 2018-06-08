GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A farm that employs 300 seasonal and full-time workers in western Michigan will close by August.
The Muskegon Chronicle says Gardens Alive notified the state on May 31. The 1,700-acre farm in Grand Haven Township grows trees, shrubs and perennials.
The Chronicle says Gardens Alive acquired the farm a few years ago out of bankruptcy. It was formerly known as Zelenka Farms.
Other locations are in North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee.

Information from: The Muskegon Chronicle, http://www.mlive.com/muskegon