Federal workplace safety regulators have cited Amazon for failing to keep workers safe at six warehouses.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been inspecting Amazon warehouses for the past six months. Since then, the agency has issued several citations, finding Amazon failed to properly record work-related injuries, failed to provide a safe workplace and exposed workers to risk of injuries.

OSHA issued its latest round of citations Wednesday, reporting that workers at all six warehouses faced a high risk of lower back injuries and musculoskeletal disorders. That high risk is due to long hours, awkward and repetitive motions and the weight of items workers are lifting, picking and packing.

“Amazon’s operating methods are creating hazardous work conditions and processes, leading to serious worker injuries,” Doug Parker, assistant secretary for occupational safety and health, said in a statement. “They need to take these injuries seriously and implement a companywide strategy to protect their employees from these well-known and preventable hazards.”

In July, OSHA opened inspections at three warehouses in Deltona, Florida; Waukegan, Illinois; and New Windsor, New York. It began investigating three more facilities in Aurora, Colorado, Nampa, Idaho and Castleton, New York in August.

Government officials said, in recent court filings, that investigations have “revealed that many of Amazon’s policies and practices are determined at the corporate level,” meaning the same hazards could be occurring at Amazon’s other facilities.

Amazon has appealed the earlier citations and intends to appeal the most recent penalties.

“We take the safety and health of our employees very seriously, and we don’t believe the government’s allegations reflect the reality of safety at our sites,” Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement. “We’ve cooperated with the government through its investigation and have demonstrated how we work to mitigate risks and keep our people safe. … We also know there will always be more to do, and we’ll continue working to get better every day.”

Amazon could face more than $136,000 in penalties: $29,008 from citations issued in December, $60,269 from citations issued in January and $46,875 from citations issued Wednesday.

Amazon, comparatively, recorded net sales of $127 billion in the third quarter of 2022, the most recent financial data available. The company recorded net income of $2.9 billion that quarter.

Though OSHA inspected just six Amazon facilities, workplace safety advocates expect regulators could find similar processes at warehouses across the country. Amazon is consistent in the systems it deploys to make sure customers get packages quickly, meaning associates at different facilities are likely working under the same conditions, advocates say.

“We want to identify this as systemic,” said Sheheryar Kaoosji, executive director of the Warehouse Workers Resource Center, a nonprofit in Southern California. “These are not just individual sites where things are out of control. This is the system Amazon has built.”

Jennifer Crane, who works at an Amazon warehouse in Missouri, says the issues she faces at work and that OSHA has reported are not isolated. Speaking at a recent news conference hosted by the Athena Coalition, a group of organizations working to spur changes at Amazon, Crane said she is expected to pack 70 boxes in an hour — for up to 11 hours a day. She has two 30-minute breaks.

Last fall, Crane tore a ligament in her wrist when she had to lift a tote holding a 20-pound case of water. She had to “move her wrist into an awkward position” and said she felt the pain immediately.

Amazon said Crane was on temporary light duty for several weeks after her injury before a doctor cleared her to return to full-duty work.

When she first began, Crane said Amazon trained her on the safest way to lift and pack heavy items. But she said she usually doesn’t have time to worry about the proper form. She worries if she doesn’t pack enough boxes, she risks losing her job.

“If we follow their rules, we would never make their rate,” she said. “Our rate of work is so high, you end up cutting corners.”

At the same time OSHA is inspecting Amazon’s warehouses, the Department of Justice is probing whether Amazon executives were aware of the safety hazards.

Attorneys with the Department of Justice’s civil division are investigating whether Amazon “engaged in a fraudulent scheme designed to hide the true number of injuries” to its workers, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Amazon disputes those allegations.

To allow more time for Amazon to submit documents and communications that both OSHA and DOJ have requested, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington extended the deadline for OSHA’s investigation on Monday.

Federal law requires OSHA to submit citations from its investigation within six months of the violation. But, with the extension, OSHA’s investigation is now ongoing.