BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal workplace safety agency is citing an excavation contractor for allegedly exposing employees on a North Dakota municipal project to trench cave-ins and other hazards.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Kamphuis Pipeline Co. for failing to protect workers installing water metering pits and lines. The company faces proposed penalties totaling more than $454,000.

OSHA inspected the Logan and Kidder Counties water project site in September and October. Inspectors determined the company failed to protect workers from struck-by hazards, did not place excavated soil piles far enough away from trench edges and failed to use appropriate protective systems during trenching.

The company has contested the citations. The case will be reviewed by an independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.